The Jeffersonville Church of Christ is inviting the community to join them for Thomas Shelton live next week.

On Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m., Shelton will perform. The event says there will be “Music, stories, laughter!”

Snacks will be provided during the concert. For more information call Dick or Kay at (740) 505-9600.

For booking information call (740) 607-6104 or email tomsheltonministries@hotmail.com.