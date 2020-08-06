Dealing with irritations

Ephesians 4:31 & 32, “Let all bitterness, and wrath, and anger, and clamour, and evil speaking, be put away from you, with all malice: And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.”

An irritation is a frustration-producing agent over which we have no control. The sources of irritation are people, self, and circumstances. Whatever the irritation is when it comes there are three wrong responses. One is to defend ourselves.

The second is to blame others, and the last is to be angry or to lose control. When someone says something or certain circumstances cause us to be irritable, then we need to know how to keep calm and have a good spirit about us.

Proverbs 15:1. “A soft answer turneth away wrath: but grievous words stir up anger.”

Don’t let the sun go down upon your wrath!

