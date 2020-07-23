Why me Lord?

Job 14:1. “Man that is born of a woman is of few days, and full of trouble.”

Troubles come for our own good to correct us, reveal God’s grace and for our spiritual growth. Who has problems?

I Peter 4:12, “Beloved think it not strange concerning the fiery trial which is to try you, as though some strange thing happened unto you:”

Everyone has problems. What are we to do when troubles come? Accept it from God, and don’t fight it. Confess sin, ask what good will come out of it, pray for joy, and use the experience to comfort someone else. What should we know about troubles is that they are temporary and limited. That is, God will not give you more than you can handle. The darkness which covers our path, may only be the shadow of Christ’s presence.

Psalms 46:1. “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

