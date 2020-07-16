Vows unto God

Ecclesiastes 5:4 & 5, “When thou vowest a vow unto God, defer not to pay it; for he hath no pleasure in fools: pay that which thou hast vowed. Better is it that thou shouldest not vow, than that thou shouldest vow and not pay.”

We ought to be careful about what we utter before God. Many times, we say things we are going to do for the Lord only to fail and give up.

Look at Ecclesiastes 5:2, “Be not rash with thy mouth, and let not thine heart be hasty to utter anything before God; for God is in heaven, and thou upon earth; therefore let thy words be few.”

So should we never promise God anything? I think not. I believe we ought to make commitments to God and keep them by the grace of God.

Look at Luke 9:62, “And Jesus said unto him: No man, having put his hand to the plough, and looking back, is fit for the kingdom of God.” The trouble is that when we begin to look back, we usually turn back.

Have you made a vow? Then keep it!

