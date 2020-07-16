Getting Ahead: ‘To know the truth’

If you have followed my writings over the years, you realize that I grew up in a much less complicated time than now. Many things are better now and many have grown worse. Then there are those things that have never changed.

We played a game where we would all sit in a circle and whisper something in the ear of the person next to you. The person you whispered to, would whisper the same thing in the ear of the person next to them. This went on until the message had been whispered from person to person around the entire circle. Without exception, the message would change by the time it got back to where it had started.

Recently one of the pastors that is part of our weekly pastors lunch tested positive for the covid virus. He immediately contacted all of us to let us know. I checked on him to make sure he was alright and he assured me that the symptoms he had were mild. Thank the Lord!

Just a few days went by and I received a call from a friend who had heard that the entire group of pastors that met for lunch had come down with covid. Later I had someone inform me they had heard that our church had experienced a covid outbreak. Both were not true!

When we were kids, setting in that circle whispering a message to the one next to us, we just repeated what we thought we heard. Do you think that we are getting accurate information or are we just getting what is going around the circle? Is there a source that has proven to be accurate 100% of the time? Would you like to tap into that source?

These are the everyday issues we address at the Gathering Place every Sunday morning at 10:30 and Wednesday evening at 7.

John Pfeifer

Pastor: The Gathering Place Church

240 Courthouse Parkway, WCHO

740-335-9641

