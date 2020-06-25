Psalms 139:7-8, “Whither shall I go from thy spirit? or whither shall I flee from thy presence? If I ascend up into heaven, thou art there: if I make my bed in hell, behold, thou art there,”

Our God is omnipresence. That means he is everywhere at the same time. Have you ever played hide and seek? Sure, you have. What does a little child do? He hides in the middle of a room and puts his hands over his eyes, and because he can’t see, he believes you can’t see him.

That’s the way we are with God. Because we can’t see him visibly, we think He can’t see us. But God sees everything we do. We can’t hide from God!

Anchor Baptist Church

456 Jamison Rd

Washington Court House, OH 43160

(740) 333-7777

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/06/web1_C1D680F5-D85F-4581-9621-655FE63EEF79-3.jpeg