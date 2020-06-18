The Trumpet Sounds: ‘Barriers’

Have you ever faced a barrier that seemed impossible? It may have been a financial, relational, physical, internal, or a spiritual barrier that seemed impossible to overcome. Like Goliath that stood in front of Israel the barrier was now your personal giant. At the time the test seemed greater than anything you had ever faced before it. Maybe it came right after a difficult time, and you didn’t even get much rest to recharge before it came. Sometimes life hits us hard and we ask “Why Now God?” Have you ever wished you could just get a break? Have you ever wondered sometimes why God doesn’t give us a long break? We often forget that diamonds are made under pressure!

This month at South Side we are going through the book of Joshua in a series entitled “Courage Over Fear.” The entire book of Joshua, while historically accurate, can certainly be viewed as a picture of the Christian life full of obstacles, battles, victories, and failures. Israel had just faced the barrier of the Jordan River. God had completed another miracle and parted the waters of Jordan for them to cross over on dry ground. In Joshua chapter 6 Israel faces another barrier. They are asked by God to conquer Jericho, but there is a problem. Jericho was surrounded by huge walls and there was no way into the city. While the army of Israel was great, God was not interested in testing their battle ability. Instead, God was about to test their courage to obey, even when it didn’t make sense.

The battle of Jericho is one of the passages of Joshua that is well known today. There have been many songs written about it. Children love to learn about it. It’s a story that most believers know. It is often called a “battle” but it isn’t a typical battle. In order for the walls to come down so that Israel can conquer the city God asks them to do something that makes no “logical” sense. God asks them to march around the city 1 time for 6 days, and then 7 times on the 7th day concluding with a shout of praise for the walls to fall. You have to wonder what the enemy in Jericho thought when they saw Israel going around their city. I imagine they laughed and thought that the nation of Israel had lost their rational minds.

Sometimes when we face barriers in life God asks us to do something that doesn’t seem logical. Sometimes what He asks us to do doesn’t make sense from our human perspective. However the issue isn’t does it seem logical, but rather will we trust and obey what God has told us to do. We live in a world filled with barriers. God often makes a way when there is no possible way. However, when we do it our way instead of His way we usually experience defeat. Joshua and the Israelites didn’t debate (imagine that) or argue about what God told them to do. They simply did what God said, and the results were absolute victory over another barrier.

This Sunday at South Side we will continue this story and unpack many applications for our lives for victory over barriers. Worship begins at 10:15, and we have children’s classes for all ages. Our online services will be available at 3 as well for those not able to attend. We would love to have your family worship with us! For more information visit us on our website at: www.southsidewch.com or on Facebook.

In Christ,

Barry Pettit

Lead Pastor

South Side Church of Christ

www.southsidewch.com

