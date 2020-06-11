‘We need the armor of God’

Revelation 12:12, “Therefore rejoice, ye heavens, and ye that dwell in them. Woe to the inhabiters of the earth and of the sea! for the devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he hath but a short time.”

This scripture speaks of a time yet to come during the Great Tribulation Hour. Satan not only knew his time was short then, but now as well, because we are closer to the time of the Great Tribulation where God will judge the world.

The devil is real, and you had better believe it. Someone has said, “If the devil is not real, I would like to know who is doing his work.” The Bible tells us we are living in the last days of the church age. Satan knows his time is short, and he is bent on producing more and more evil with his great wrath. Look at II Timothy 3:1, “This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.” I am talking about all the wickedness and evil reports you see and hear on our newscasts every day. These are the signs of the times.

What is a child of God to do? Let me answer that as we look at James 4:7 & 8, “Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Draw nigh to God, and he will draw nigh to you. Cleanse your hands ye sinners; and purify your hearts, ye double minded.” We need to draw nigh to God and resist the devil. Don’t think that you are a match for the wiles of the devil by yourself. You need the armor of God.

