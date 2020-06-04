Heritage Church reopens this Sunday

This Sunday, June 7 marks a return to in-person worship at Heritage Church with two services – one at 9 a.m. and the second at 11 a.m. Sunday nights will also open again with a Bible Study at 6 p.m. The church administrators and staff have been making extensive preparations and plans to worship together for the first time since March 22 due to the COVID-19 interference to “normal life.”

Senior Pastor Bruce Morrison submitted this statement to the congregation and to anyone who would like to consider Heritage as a place to attend:

“Dear Heritage Family and Friends,

“Psalms 122:1 – “I was glad when they said to me, “Let us go into the house of the LORD.”

I think you will agree, none of us will ever forget the spring of 2020! The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing guidelines that have accompanied it, followed by the national unrest over racial tension, all these have changed almost everything about our daily lives, and the changes are still not over. This can be overwhelming and discouraging. Like you, I’m truly ready to see you all and for things to return back to something that approaches normal, even though I recognize that each step takes wisdom, caution, and patience. In the midst of it all, God reminds us that He leads us through the wilderness into the new things He has for us.

Heritage has sought to provide meaningful ministry and worship opportunities for our congregation throughout this time of uncertainty. In the last several weeks especially, your pastoral staff and Church Leadership have been praying for God’s direction and preparing for the reopening of our church for Sunday worship services. Today, I am thankful and excited to share our upcoming Sunday morning plans with you:

· We plan to reopen our In-Person Sunday worship services on June 7th. There will be two options to attend worship: 9:00 am and 11:00 am.

· We will continue providing the 11am service via both Livestream on our website (www.heritagewch.com) and Facebook Live (Heritage Church).

· Until further notice, all In-Person Sunday morning Christian Education classes will not resume meeting on-site, but those classes meeting virtually will continue to meet online.

· Sunday Nights will reopen June 7th at 6:00pm with a well-received Bible Study led by Mark Hubbard – A Chronological Study Through the Bible. This will be an In-Person service as well as being broadcast by Facebook Live on the Heritage Church Group “Excited About the Word”. This is a group that needs to be joined/accepted, but easily accessed.

Each worship service will be for the entire family to meet together. For now, no childcare will be provided. Pastor Jodie will be sharing a children’s sermon in the sanctuary worship services until we feel the time to reopen Heritage Kidz is appropriate, possibly by the end of June.

As we near June 7th, please read more details on our website <Heritagewch.com> about what to expect when we reopen. Our staff team is working to ensure that when we come back together for worship at the church, everything is in place for you, your family, and the guests you invite to have a safe, positive, and meaningful worship experience.

Finally, I want to take a moment to commend you for honoring Jesus Christ through your giving, attendance, and ongoing ministries. You have been wonderfully faithful in giving through electronic means as well as through the mail. Our online attendance has also been very strong and I’m grateful to God to be the pastor of such a compassionate, generous, and faithful church!

Thank you for praying for our staff, our church, and my family. I look forward to the day when I see you face to face, but until then, count on my prayers for you and your family.

Together for Christ and His Church, Bruce Morrison, Senior Pastor”

Heritage Church is of the Churches of Christ in Christian Union denomination, and welcomes any who are seeking to Encounter Christ Jesus, Make and become Disciples, and Strengthen their Families in Faith and Relationship. Located at 1867 US 35 NW, Washington Court House, more info can be found on the church website <Heritagewch.com> or contact the church office at (740) 335-1079 Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.