Getting Ahead: Uncertainty

We have gone through a couple of months of not knowing from week to week what we would or would not be doing. We do not know much about the virus that we have been dealing with. We have been in uncharted territory and that is not an easy place to be.

Before the days of GPS we would use written directions to get to our concerts around the country. If someone gave us incomplete directions, we would get lost. We would look at the atlas trying to figure out where our date might be. Almost no one had a cell phone so we would try to call the land line of the people in charge of the event, but if they were out; we would talk to an answering machine and wait for them to call us back. We have all had to deal with uncertainty in one form or the other, and it is not convenient.

The uncertainty of these times is also not convenient in many ways, but just as incomplete directions would always get worked out, so will this. I am saddened to hear that in some states people have given up and there are now as many suicides in those places than deaths from the virus. This need not be. We can all remember something to be thankful for. Many good things pass us by without being noticed. There are those things that are always present in our lives for which we need to be thankful. I will admit that it wasn’t pleasant figuring out how to find a place with incomplete directions, but once there, the inconvenience was mostly forgotten. What can you be thankful for today?

John Pfeifer

Pastor of The Gathering Place

