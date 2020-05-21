Getting Ahead: ‘Opening Up’

It is so good to see our community opening up after the two-month shut down due to the virus threat. I have, however, noticed some changes as the clerks, sales people, and service representatives are asked to wear masks for a while longer. I have even seen some changes in myself.

I find that as the traffic on Court Street increases, I’m not as impatient to pull out of a parking space or wait on a line of traffic as I sit at a stop sign. I’m just glad to see people on the move again. It was not a joyful experience to see the streets of our town with very few vehicles coming and going. Even though I feel I have always been thankful for our community, I think I am more so now.

This further illuminates the fact that people need each other. Isolation is used for punishment in prisons and is a terrible thing to go through for anyone. We all need to know that we are better together. People can be encouraged through a nod or a greeting. There are times in all our lives that we need some encouragement. Keep your spirits up and know that the best is yet to come. It has been determined that 80% of what we are worried about will never happen.

The word of God teaches us that everyday there are blessings and curses set before us and we can choose which we accept. Today and every day we all have a choice to make. What will your choice be?

We are all trying to figure things out and maybe you would like to join us on this journey. We will live stream Sunday at 10:30 on The Gathering Place Facebook page and on our website: gatheringplacewch.org or you can download our app, “gpchurch”.

John Pfeifer

Pastor of The Gathering Place

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/05/pfeifer-mug-B-W-1-1-2.pdf