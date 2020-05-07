Hannah the Example

She had a problem she could not solve. It was out of her hands. It was painful. It was persistent. It was nagging. It hurt every single day. Frustration, worry, sorrow, were with her every day.

Do you have a problem like this? Are you at a loss on how to solve it? Are you being eaten up by it? Then you are in the same place she was.

She found the courage to face it and the place to take it. She left it there.

She found the plan prepared to solve it. It wasn’t what she planned. But it did solve it far better.

She carried through on the plan. Joy flooded her soul. Deep satisfaction replaced frustration.

This is available to you as well. Do you believe it is possible?

Tune in to Facebook live @courthousenaz this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to hear how it can be true for you.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/05/web1_20170329_161049-1-.jpg