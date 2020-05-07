Proverbs 31:10-12 & 28, “Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil. She will do him good and not evil all the days of her life. 28 Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.”

On May 9, 1914, by an act of Congress, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day. He established the day as a time for “public expression of our love and reverence for the mothers of our country.”

Let me take time to make a tribute to mothers, for without them life would be truly empty. God has given the role for mothers in the Word of God, and I thank my Lord for all mothers who have followed His plan and have become Godly mothers.

Someone has said that mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children. Others have said that men are what their mothers make them. I believe that what a mother sings to the cradle goes all the way to the grave. I believe that the toughest, most difficult job God ever assigned any individual is that of being a wife and mother. Take a look at Ephesians 6:2 & 3,

“Honour they father and thy mother; which is the first commandment with promise; That it may be well with thee, and thou mayest live long on the earth.” No gift that you give to your mother can compare with the gift that your mother gave you!

