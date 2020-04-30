The attributes of God

John 4:24, “God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.”

Let us take a look at his attributes. First, we see that God is Eternal. That is, He is without beginning or ending. Secondly, He is Omnipresent, that means God is everywhere. Thirdly, He is Omnipotent, which means that He is all-powerful.

Genesis 18:14 says, “Is any thing too hard for the Lord?”

Fourthly, He is Omniscient, this describes His ability to know all about us. Fifthly, God is Immutable, He never changes. He is the same yesterday, today and forever. The sixth attribute of God is that He is Holy, which means He has absolute purity. The seventh attribute that we will bring to your attention is that God is Love.

I John 4:8. “He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love,”

Thank the Lord that He is the author of Love and that He never changes!

