Getting Ahead: ‘A house divided’

As we are slowly starting to open our country up, it is imperative that we remember who we are as fellow Americans. There are always people that are passionate about what they believe. We need to have beliefs that cannot be shaken.

People should not be swept away with every wind of change that is proposed. We need to stand our ground, but when we do, we must always know that the facts are with us. So many things in life change so quickly and public opinion is one of those things.

As Jesus entered Jerusalem: A very great multitude spread their garments on the road; others cut down branches from the trees and spread them on the road. Then the multitudes that went before and those who followed cried out, saying: “Hosanna to the son of David! ‘Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord!’ Hosanna in the highest!” (Matthew 21: 8-9)

This is the same multitude who would very soon be shouting: “Crucify him!” There are some of us that are fearful of what might happen as we open up our country. There are others that are fearful of what might happen if we do not. This can be a point of contention that has the possibility of dividing us against our neighbor.

Jesus said: “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand.” (Matthew 12: 25)

We must not let this happen! We are the strongest nation in the world if we are in unity, but if we are divided we will no longer be that strong nation. If we can celebrate our differences, this can not happen. You have heard it said: “Walk a mile in my shoes.”

Develop the ability to respect others feelings and ideas. We do not have to think alike, but we do need to have compassion and respect for one another. You cannot understand someone’s beliefs until you know their story. So if you see someone wearing a surgical mask in the store, understand. If you see someone not wearing a surgical mask in the store, understand. We are different and some are at a higher risk than others for disease.

As most things, the test of our unity is not our opinions about this disease, it is our reaction to it. With Gods’ help we will pull out of this thing together. We will not let this journey defeat us!

John Pfeifer

Pastor of The Gathering Place Church

Watch our service Sunday morning at 10:30 on Facebook at: The Gathering Place, or download our app at the app store : GPCHURCH

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/04/pfeifer-mug-B-W-1-1-3.pdf