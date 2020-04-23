Proverbs 6:16, “These six things doth the LORD hate: yea, seven are an abomination unto him:”

As we find out what God hates, let us remember that God hates sin, not people. In Romans 5:8, “But God comment his love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”

God hates a proud look and pride goeth before a fall. A lying tongue and hands that shed innocent blood are also on God’s list. Wicked imaginations and feet that are swift in running to mischief are also abominations unto the Lord. The last two that God mentions in this passage of scripture are false witness and those who sow discord among the brethren. God hates these things and so should we!

