Faith-based preschool accepting applications

The First Presbyterian Preschool has been serving the community for the past 39 years as the only faith-based preschool program in Greenfield.

Applications are currently being accepted for the 2020-2021 school year.

The preschool is open to children ages 3, 4 or 5 (pre-kindergarten). Classes are offered four days a week — Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A minimal fee of $85 a month is charged for the four day program, with an optional two day a week program for $60 a month.

Children learn academic skills in a play-based atmosphere with a strong Christian influence. Daily devotionals and prayer encourage children to grow spiritually while phonics, literature, math, science and social studies explorations support academic growth. Music, art socialization, and small/gross motor skill development help children to grow and develop at levels appropriate for their ages.

Applications can be picked up at the First Presbyterian Church office, 457 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

For further information, please contact the preschool director, Barbara Cook, at 937-329-0256.