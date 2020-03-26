Getting Ahead: ‘Extra Effort’

I can remember studying for various tests while I was in school. It seemed, however, that I would put off studying for them as long as I could.

I usually turned in my homework in a timely manner so I had a general idea of the material that I needed to know. That knowledge, which resulted from my homework, was not usually good enough to get the grade I needed. I had to review the notes that I took in class and to through the entire section of the text book for which the test was to be taken.

I remember thinking of how good it was going to be when my education was complete. That extra effort which resulted in anxiety as the testing time came closer and closer would be over, all of that extra effort to pass the test would be no more, and I would be set free! There would be no more tests for me to pass.

Now it has been many years since I was in school. The notion which I had about testing being a thing of the past has not materialized. As a matter of fact, my testing seemed to get on steroids when I ceased to be a student and attempted to become a responsible adult.

There also seemed to be less opportunity to have a second chance by completing a make-up test. The one thing that I have found to be a constant reality is that every test takes effort to pass.

Why is it that many times we do not face that reality in the tests of our everyday life? Why do so many people give up without giving their problems the effort it takes to get through them? What would your life be like if you were to, “give it all you’ve got?” Could it be that we never stop being a student?

These and other life questions will be addressed Sunday morning as “The Gathering

