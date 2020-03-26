The Trumpet Sounds: ‘Uncertain’

There is no doubt that our entire world has been turned upside down with our current crises. We are living in uncertain times. People are uncertain about this pandemic. People are uncertain about their job. People are uncertain about their health. People are uncertain about the economy and the recovery of our nation. People are uncertain about whether they will be able to find food and supplies. People are uncertain about their safety. Many people are uncertain about their future and their children’s future. Today I want to share some encouraging words as we are experiencing uncertainties, potential health challenges, economic strains, and physical and social isolation.

Franklin D. Roosevelt famously said, “All we have to fear is fear itself.” But, how do you stop yourself from being afraid? Did you know that God tells us in is word to “fear not”, “be not afraid” or “be anxious for nothing” more than any other command? As you may have heard the phrase “fear not” or “do not be afraid” is in the Bible a total of 365 times. That’s one reminder for every day of the year. However, the word of God is not just a book of commands, but also a book of promises. God doesn’t just tell us to “fear not” and then leave us alone to figure it out. In the Bible God tells us that His presence is the remedy for fear. For example Psalms 46:1 says “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” I love the promise found in this verse. The first two words: “God is” reminds us that God has existed eternally. He does not change, and He always operates according to His divine nature which is revealed to us in scripture. In Revelation 1:8 He declares “I am the Alpha and the Omega,” says the Lord God, “who is, and who was, and who is to come, the Almighty.” God makes it clear that time has no power on Him because He is eternal.

Secondly, we are reminded that He is our “refuge and strength.” The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines “refuge” as “shelter or protection from danger or distress”. In other words, God has got you covered! He’s is our source to overcome anything we may face in the coming days and months. Many people right now are looking for a source of hope and strength. I want to encourage you to go straight to the best and forget the rest. Go to God! I absolutely love the last part of this verse where it says, he is “an ever-present help.”

Our God isn’t distant, and He doesn’t sit idly by as we face the troubles of life. He is always present. You aren’t isolated and alone! You are with God, and God is with you. As believers we know that we are filled with the Spirit of God. Take a moment and let that sink in. You are filled with the Spirit of God! That means that God is in you, and with you. What a comforting thought it is to know that the God of the universe is with us. He is closer than anyone will ever be able to get to you. He is present, and it’s in His presence that we will find certainty in times that are uncertain. This Sunday all of our South Side worship services will be online. We will begin a new series entitled “Uncertain.” Be sure to watch us at 10:45 at southsidewch.com/latest-message or on our Facebook page.

In Christ,

Barry Pettit

Lead Pastor

South Side Church of Christ

www.southsidewch.com

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/03/web1_Pastor-Barry-Pettit-2.jpg