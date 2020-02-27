Why a Sabbath?

The universe had a beginning, and thus a creator. We call the creator God. He reveals what happened after he had created everything,

“Thus the heavens and the earth were completed in all their vast array.

By the seventh day God had finished the work he had been doing; so on the seventh day he rested from all his work. Then God blessed the seventh day and made it holy, because on it he rested from all the work of creating that he had done.” Genesis 2:1 -3 (NIV)

It appears that the reason God rested was to enjoy what he had created. I imagine He spent the day with Adam and Eve, walking and enjoying his creation. God was complete in himself with no need. Why then did he choose to create? I believe that the reason why God created mankind was that he wanted to exercise his boundless love on someone who could respond in kind. The fundamental reason then for setting aside (to make holy means to set aside) a day of rest every week is to focus on relationship with Him, others, and creation; to stop all of the pressure of work and enjoy the good life and the people He has brought into your life. But since God is the source of life and joy and love, how could you live any day without enjoying him? I urge you to know, love, and worship God today.

Dr. Rev. Daniel McLean continues this sermon series examining the reasons for the rules at Court House Nazarene Church. In this church we experience the reality of God and express this reality by our love. The church is located at 990 State Route 41 SW in Washington Court House. The Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m. and a study, with time for questions and interaction, is on Sunday evening at 5 p.m. Check our Facebook page @courthousenaz, and website wchnaz.org.

If there are copyright issues with using the NIV, the NET (New English Translation) could be used.

“The heavens and the earth were completed with everything that was in them.

By the seventh day God finished the work that he had been doing, and he ceased on the seventh day all the work that he had been doing. God blessed the seventh day and made it holy because on it he ceased all the work that he had been doing in creation.” Genesis 2:1 -3 (NETFull)

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_20170329_161049.jpg