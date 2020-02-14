Posted on by

Black History program to be presented at Rodgers Chapel A.M.E. Church


On behalf of the members of Rodgers Chapel A.M.E. Church and Rev. Tracy L. Cross, MDiv., it is with great pleasure that the church extends a formal invitation to the public for its annual Black History Program this Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m.

The featured guest speaker will be Dr. Charles Brown of Payne Theological Seminary in Wilberforce. The theme is “Where do we go from here?”

A history presentation will be given by Paul LaRue, a local history educator. Teresa Ford will be the guest soloist.

Come and celebrate the spirit of the Lord at Rodgers Chapel. The program will truly be a joyous occasion.

Rodgers Chapel is located at 325 N. Main St. in Washington C.H.

