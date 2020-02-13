I Corinthians 13:4-8a, “ Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up, Doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil; Rejoiceth not in iniquity, but rejoiceth in the truth; Beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things. Charity never faileth:…

Many people in all ages have been asked to describe what is love. In the above verses, we have the marks of love, but where did love originate? Love began with God, for the Bible says that God is love. One of the fruits of the Spirit of God is love. We must conclude that love is from above and manifested in many different ways. Time and space would not permit us to tell of these many different acts of love, but let me say, love is giving of oneself and lust is seeing what you can get.

If we were to write a book on success and fill it with many pages, we would only need one word on each page. And that would be love. Because LOVE never faileth.

I Corinthians 13:13, “And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.

