John 15:13 & 14, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. Ye are my friends, if ye do whatsoever I command you.”

It was said of Abraham that he was a friend of God. Do you know that God wants to be your friend?

Think about this. He made us in creation, saved us in His redemption, keeps us with His power, gave us a mansion in glory, but the greatest is that He loves us and wants to be our Friend.

What is a friend, or what are some characteristics of friendship? In Proverbs 17:17, “A friend loveth at all times, and a brother is born for adversity.” Look at Proverbs 27:17, “Iron sharpeneth iron; so a man sharpeneth the countenance of his friend.” Also, we find in Ecclesiastes 4:9 & 10, “Two are better than one; because they have a good reward for their labor. For if they fall, the one will lift up his fellow; but woe to him that is alone when he falleth; for he hath not another to help him up.”

Be a good friend!

