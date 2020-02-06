Getting Ahead: ‘Managing our relationships’

Recently I was reading a book by Toler and Dunn which had a short story in it that made me think. It went something like this:

A young lady came to work and as usual, she greeted her co-workers. Since she didn’t seem to be her usual self, one of her co-workers asked her if everything was okay. The young lady replied to her co-worker that she had broken up with her fiancé. The co-worker asked her what the problem was. The young lady informed her that her feelings for her fiancé just weren’t the same. The co-workers asked if she had given him that beautiful engagement ring back. The young lady replied; “Oh no! My feelings toward the ring have not changed in the least.”

Even though this short story seems trite, I wonder how many times we make our choices based on something just as trite. To this young lady the ring was more valuable than the relationship.

I wonder how many relationships are broken because of trite things. What value we put on things is a sign of what means the most to us. There are many relationships that have been severed because things mean more to us than people. The young lady in this story loved the gift more than the giver of the gift. She valued a ring more than a person.

How often do we value things over people? Are our relationships built on what others can do for us? Are our relationships built on sticks and stones, or a desire for others to have the best? Can we be more blessed when we give than when we receive?

