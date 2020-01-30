Be a doer, not just a hearer

James 1:23 & 24, “ For if any be a hearer of the word, and not a doer, he is like unto a man beholding his natural face in a glass: For he beholdeth himself, and goeth his way and straightway forgetteth what manner of man he was.”

We forget things so quickly. We forget kind deeds done by others, the love and care of our parents and God’s provisions for us.

It has been said that we forget 70 percent of everything we learn. With this in mind I want you to look at Psalm 119:16, “I will delight myself in thy statues: I will not forget they word.”

With all of our forgetting there is something we had better not forget, and that is God’s Word. We should remember to read it every day and then we should remember to retain it. Often the Bible speaks about meditating and hiding His Word. Look at Psalms 119:11, “Thy word have I hid in mine heart, that I might not sin against thee.”

The knowledge of the Word of God that we have we will lose if we do not use it. The Bible will keep us from sin, or sin will keep us from the Bible!

