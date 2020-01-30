Encourage, build up and equip

Do I have any value to anyone? What is my purpose? Why am I even here? The answers to these kinds of questions and many more are found in the word of God. I believe that every time we go to church, Bible studies, or open the Bible ourselves, we should walk away encouraged and hopeful. If that isn’t happening we have either heard it wrong, it has been taught wrong, or our personal interpretation is wrong. Dig deeper!

The word gospel is defined “good news.” I believe when the angels heralded “peace on earth and goodwill toward men” that is exactly what it meant. Through Jesus Christ, God declared peace between Himself and mankind. God sent His Son to be mercilessly sacrificed, take on the sin of the world, and beat it so we don’t have to. Hebrews teaches there remains no more sacrifice for sin and that’s a fact. Can’t go back to animal sacrifices, Judaism, or the law. It was, is, and forever will be Christ Jesus. It is finished!

Honestly, it burns in me to see the heaviness, darkness, and fear disappear when the light comes on and people understand the truth of the gospel. Love and appreciation for Christ Jesus follows that understanding and with that lifestyles are affected.

I am inviting women everywhere to come to our Logos meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H. We will feed you homemade soup and sandwiches at 6 p.m. and worship with you at 7 p.m. It might be something you need.

Child care is provided. For more information, call 740-335-9641.

