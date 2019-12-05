Getting Ahead: ‘Stretching’

As I get older I am realizing the value of stretching before I become involved in a strenuous activity. Last summer I decided to go one-on-one in a basketball game.

I did not take time to stretch before I started and I tore my knee up. I went along for a few months thinking that it would get better but it did not. Finally I broke down and got it repaired. After surgery I am realizing the necessity of stretching all over again. Now I’m forced to stretch a stiff knee to bring it back to what it is supposed to be.

It is not easy to make myself stretch that stiff knee beyond the point of comfort. It is no different in our everyday life.

The older we get the more we need to be aware that we have to stretch.

It is not easy to learn new things and to go beyond the point where we have become comfortable.

I am not saying that we need to jump on every bandwagon that comes along but we have to stretch beyond that point of comfort to stay relevant. Basic values are timeless but methods are always changing and we have to identify those methods that will make our life better.

Why is it that young people just naturally pick up on new things? Are they doing something that would help us to do better? Experience and stability are great things that come with age; but is there a right and wrong way to apply them?

