John 1:6, “There was a man sent from God, whose name was John.”

This scripture talks about John the Baptist. Later Jesus would say that there was not a greater man born of woman than John the Baptist. Did you every ask yourself, “What determines greatness?” Many people have been called great in the sight of men. Some have reached this height of respect through sports, business, politics, and in the entertainment world. But my friend, to be called great by men and not by God is but to miserably fail.

Why was John the Baptist great? He didn’t build a business, wasn’t rich, didn’t perform any miracles, was hated by a lot of people, and finally lost his head. In John 1:7, “The same came for a witness to bear witness, of the Light, that all men through him might believe.” I believe he was a great man because he was a witness to the light, the light being the Lord Jesus Christ.

Proverbs 11:30, “The fruit of the righteous is a tree of life; and he that winneth souls is wise.”

