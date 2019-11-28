Logos meeting set for Tuesday, Dec. 3

Thanksgiving and Christmas come and go year after year. The excitement of the gifts fade and the decorations go back into the boxes.

God help me to keep reminding myself what both holidays represent. A thankful heart trumps any pride, depression, selfishness or self pity rendering us humble, joyful, selfless, and secure. A spirit of thanksgiving everyday would heal our emotions. And then……celebrating the birth of the Savior of the world ultimately ends up in the death, burial, and resurrection of Christ Jesus. SALVATION AND ETERNAL LIFE!

I believe we should celebrate with the biggest dinners, parties, gift giving, decorating, laughter, and fun, but way beyond that, we should understand and impart into our children the reason we go all out.

I would love to start the Christmas season with all of you in some worship and the word. God’s Spirit is powerful and real. The Bible teaches that He comes in and sits down when His people praise Him. Lets make Christmas 2019 unforgettable in a much deeper way!

The Logos meeting is set for Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H.

As always homemade soup, sandwiches, and cookies will be served at 6 p.m. Child care is provided.

For more information, call 740-335-9641.

Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas,

Candy

