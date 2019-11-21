Ephesians 4:2 & 3, “With all lowliness and meekness, with longsuffering, forbearing one another in love; Endeavoring to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace.”

The definition of forbearance is not acting against someone when you have a right to do so. Christian unity is a must. We should be forbearing one another. Nothing is sapping the strength of the church of Jesus Christ today more than the unreconciled state of so many believers.

Christ is our example on the cross, the King of kings and Lord of lords. He said, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.” In Philippians 2:3-5, “Let nothing be done through strife and vainglory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem others better than themselves. Look not every man on his own things, but every man also on the things of others. Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus.”

Vengeance is not sweet!

