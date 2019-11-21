Getting Ahead: ‘Instant gratification’

I was watching television and a commercial came on that was about a law firm. They were advertising the process of forming a full or a limited liability corporation. They were indicating that if you were trying to start a new business this was the thing that would make it successful.

I would agree that it might be good business practice to form a corporation, but I do not agree that it is the element that will make a new business successful. We seem to live in a time when patience and hard work are dreaded. Speaking from experience, patience and hard work are two of the elements necessary to make a business successful.

Overnight success will very seldom come and will hardly ever last. It is like annual rye grass. It comes up quickly but it burns out by the end of the season and will not come up again next year. If you have any experience in building, you know that the strength of a structure starts in the foundation.

There are no shortcuts. You must have a good foundation or your building will not stand. It is the same with everything in life. Shortcuts are not the path to success. We must have goals and keep them in focus, but there are stepping stones to achieving those goals.

Most know these things so why do so many people start something and do not have the patience or work ethic to finish it? Do we go into situations that we are incapable of or have we been programmed to expect something for nothing? What, if on the other hand, we are doing all we know to do and it still doesn’t work? Is there a book that can give us these answers?

