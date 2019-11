A celebration for Randy and Dianne Lee’s 50th anniversary will be happening on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Center Christian Church, 7168 Garringer-Edgefield Drive in Jeffersonville. Randy is the pastor at this location.

A celebration for Randy and Dianne Lee’s 50th anniversary will be happening on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Center Christian Church, 7168 Garringer-Edgefield Drive in Jeffersonville. Randy is the pastor at this location. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_7843.jpg A celebration for Randy and Dianne Lee’s 50th anniversary will be happening on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Center Christian Church, 7168 Garringer-Edgefield Drive in Jeffersonville. Randy is the pastor at this location. Courtesy photo