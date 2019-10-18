New Holland UMW hold October meeting

The Oct. 9 meeting of the New Holland United Methodist Women was held in the home of Samantha Dunham. Ann Thompson, president, opened the meeting with Jill Shipley giving the devotions “In God’s Hands” followed by prayer.

Betsy McFadden, secretary, read the minutes of the last meeting followed with the treasurer’s report by Pat Taylor. All who help with the Lion’s Club dinners were thanked, and the next dinner will be Nov. 7.

Upcoming Christmas gift products for this year were discussed, as were Red Bird Mission and local projects.

Pat Taylor gave an interesting report on “Worldwide Methodist Church Mission Projects.”

Samantha Dunham gave a very interesting program, “What Does The Lord Require.”

Closing with prayer.

A collection was taken for the “World Thank Offering.”

The next meeting will be Nov. 12 in the home of Shirley Tarbill at 2:30 p.m. The program will be presented by Shirley Tarbill.