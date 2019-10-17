I would like to invite you today to the Word of God where there can be found three invitations for you and me. The first one is found in Isaiah 1:18, “Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be white as snow; though they be red as crimson, they shall be as wool.” This invitation is to come and reason.

The second invitation is found in John 1:46, “And Nathanael said unto him, Can there any good thing come out of Nazareth?” Phillip saith unto him, Come and see.” The Lord wants you to see for yourself.

The third invitation is found in Matthew 11:28, “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” The Lord wants us to come to him for rest. You have been given invitations from the God of the Universe. Will you turn Him down?

Anchor Baptist Church

456 Jamison Rd.

Washington Court House

Anchorbaptistministries.com (740)333-7777

