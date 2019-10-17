Getting Ahead: ‘Your voice’

Many people who have committed terrible acts have said that they heard voices in their head. Voices that most of us hear are audible voices of others. Some of them build us up and others tear us down.

If we hear a voice of encouragement it will many times give us the strength we need to get through an unpleasant situation. If we hear a voice of praise it will make us feel that the effort we made was productive. These voices lift our spirits and make our day.

On the other hand there are people that will pile guilt on you for the situation you might find yourself in. Other voices throw cold water on your efforts by always pointing out the down side of what you are trying to accomplish. The voices in their head that people hear who commit terrible acts are not voices of encouragement of praise. The voices they hear are dark, accusing and discouraging. Those terrible voices drive them to do those terrible things. It is amazing to me that a voice that is not audible can have that kind of power. If those inaudible voices can influence people to the degree that they will do something terrible, how much more powerful will the voices be that are audible?

Do you think that those people who are hearing voices in their head have heard similar audible voices? If we are not encouraging to those around us, are we discouraging to them? Is it better to lift people up or to tear them down? What voice do people hear from us?

These and other life questions will be addressed Sunday morning as “The Gathering Place Family” meets at 240 Courthouse Parkway for Life Groups at 9:30 and in the lobby at 10 a.m. for our Pre-Service Connection where we enjoy coffee, juice and donuts. Our Worship Service and Children’s Church then begins at 10:30. Come at 7 p.m. and be part of our Wednesday night Bible Study and Children’s Ministry.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/10/pfeifer-mug-B-W-1-1-2.pdf