Getting Ahead: ‘The most important thing’

I have found that what is important to me might not be important to you. Everyone does not place importance on the same things. My son and grandson will set in the woods for hours in the freezing weather to get a shot at a deer. There are some of my friends that make time to play golf. Others will take the entire weekend to go camping or fishing.

I know people that buy motor homes or trailers and travel across the country. On one occasion I was fueling our bus in a truck stop and a lady came up to me and ask if we were full time campers. I had no idea what she was talking about so she explained to me that full time campers sold their homes, bought a motor coach and traveled full time. We were traveling up to 2,000 miles a week at that time so that was not something that I would have enjoyed doing.

The reality of life is that different people have different priorities. The things that we enjoy are usually at the top of our list and they become the most important things to us. These things are, in reality, what we give our life to. Our schedules revolve around the things that are the most important to us whether it is hunting, fishing, golf or camping. There are times that our priorities can change and other activities take first place on our priorities list.

Sometimes it is because the activity we loved is not possible because of our physical condition. I used to spend a lot of time playing basketball but I am now realizing that my physical condition is not adequate for that particular activity and it has fallen completely off of my list of most important things.

How often do we evaluate what we are giving our time to? Is it the most important thing in our life? What happens if our first priority is not the most important thing? Is it possible to have a joyful and productive life if the most important thing in our life is NOT our first priority?

