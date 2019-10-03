The different kinds of laughter

Psalm 126:1-2, “When the Lord turned again the captivity of Zion, we were like the that dream. Then was our mouth filled with laughter and our tongue with singing: then said they among the heathen. The Lord hath done great things for them.”

Laughter is good for us. The Bible says that a merry heart doeth good like a medicine. The Word of God describes different kinds of laughter, some good and some not so good. One of the right laughters is that which we have already given. It is the laughter of satisfaction because of the victory God has given. We can also have this victory because of what Christ did at Calvary nearly 2,000 years ago. Then there is joy or laughter of leading others to Christ.

Luke 15:7, “I say unto you, that likewise joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth, more than over ninety and nine just persons, which need no repentance.”

There is the laughter of splendor when we get to heaven. Luke 6:21, “Blessed are ye that hunger now: for ye shall be filled. Blessed are ye that weep now: for ye shall laugh.” Sorry to say, there is the laughter that comes from enjoying the pleasure of sin, but this laughter is soon forgotten. Proverbs 14:13, “Even in laughter the heart is sorrowful; and the end of that mirth is heaviness.”

What makes YOU laugh?

