Logos meeting set for this Tuesday

Friendly faces, a hot meal, full praise band, powerful worship, and the Word taught by not one, but two extremely knowledgeable and anointed people. We are honored to have Mark and Nicki Pfeifer as our keynote speakers. Mark and Nicki have travelled the world teaching pastors and people of all nationalities.

Having written multiple books and starting the Soma school of ministry, Mark and Nicki’s grasp of applying the Word to our lives and our struggles is unsurpassed. If you need encouraged, if you need emotional or physical healing, enlightened, valued, or just need to feel a part of something, the Logos meeting will be a good place for you on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Spread the word, bring coworkers, friends, sisters, daughters, mothers, grandmothers and acquaintances. Anyone you know that needs this. It could be life changing!

Dinner will be served at the Logos meeting at 6 p.m. catered by Alana Walters, and worship will begin at 7 p.m.

It will be held at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H. Child care is provided.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/09/web1_candy-pfeifer.jpg