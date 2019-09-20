Larry DeMint at RACC tonight at 7

Join Rose Avenue Community Center Friday as they welcome to the stage Larry DeMint as he shares the Good News of Jesus Christ in song and worship at 7 p.m.

With the singing talent God has given him, Larry ministers through the avenue of Gospel Music, with a focus on a traditional southern-gospel style. Larry’s mother Iva Louise was a pastor at Rosemont Chapel in Steubenville and his father, John, was an evangelist, being called into full time pastoral ministry in the early 1970’s. Having grown up in the church family in the Circleville area, Larry has been singing gospel music for many years and is even now pursuing God’s call to enter into the pastoral ministries full time.

Larry loves singing God’s praises, and has a deep desire to see souls saved for the Kingdom and lives healed through the power of the name of Jesus Christ. He said, “Old split-hoof will use anything he can to keep us from being in the center of God’s will. He started with the forbidden fruit and the lie that God is not going to provide what we need. We must have faith that we are God’s pride and joy. God never fails us.”

Gospel Music Family Fridays, an outreach of Rose Ave. Community Center and Church, is presented every Friday at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Bringing different local, regional and national singers, musical groups and recording artists to the stage each week, all for the glory of God, they offer free admission, free food and drinks, and free shuttle service, in-town.

To help support this ministry, a free-will offering will be received. Rose Ave. Community Center is located at 412 Rose Ave. in Washington C.H. For transportation please call the office at 740-636-ROSE(7673) before 5 p.m. Fridays. Join us every Saturday at 5 p.m. for a free community meal and contemporary worship service in a relaxed, come-as-you-are atmosphere. Featuring an upbeat and relevant, Bible-based message from Pastor Justin, doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Free transportation is also available for this event by calling the office before 3 p.m. Saturdays. Regular office hours are Monday-Friday, 2 to 5 p.m.

