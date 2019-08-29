The word “grace” means “unmerited favor.” By grace we are saved through faith. But the Christian life is more than just going to Heaven when you die. We are to grow and develop certain Christian graces. These can be found in II Peter 1:5-7, “And beside this, giving all diligence, add to your faith virtue; and virtue knowledge; And to knowledge temperance; and to temperance patience; and patience godliness; and to godliness brotherly kindness; and to brotherly kindness charity.”

The grace that saves us also develops us by adding to our faith these important building blocks. If the Lord has started a work in you, He will finish it if you let Him. Look at Philippians 1:6 “Being confident of this very thing, that he which hath begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ.”

