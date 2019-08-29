Logos meeting set for Sept. 3

Feeling desperate is a state of mind that many of us have experienced. From the time Jesus walked the earth, certain circumstances have driven human beings to the point of desperation. The question is; what are we going to do with it? Desperation will either drive us deeper into darkness, anxiety and depression, or it will compel us to find answers. We decide!

I hope to see you at our Logos meeting this month and do your best to bring family and friends. This could be our breakthrough.

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Logos meeting will have soup, sandwiches, water, tea, lemonade, coffee and cookies at 6 p.m., and the service at 7 p.m. with the worship team and the word. The meeting will be held at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H.

Child care is provided. For more information, call 740-335-9641.

