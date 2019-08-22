Temptation is for refining

Proverbs 17:3 & 25:4, “The fining pot is for silver, and the furnace for gold: but the Lord trieth the hearts. Take away the dross from the silver and there shall come forth a vessel for the finer.”

The word temptation in the Bible means literally, testing. Temptation is for the purpose of making us Christ-like. A silversmith watches his silver ore being refined in the hot furnace fire and only removes the ore when he looks into the pot and sees the reflection of his face. So it is with Christians in the fires of trial. God allows us to be tried until he can see the beauty of His face reflected in us.

Testing is like an examination to see what we have learned, see how we are progressing, and to see if we are ready for greater responsibility.

James 1:2-3, “My brethren, count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptations; Knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience.”

The trouble with life is that you get the test first and the lesson later.

