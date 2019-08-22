Getting Ahead: ‘To prosper’

I must admit that when I hear the word prosperity, the first thing that I think of is an abundance of money. But there are many things that are involved in us living a prosperous life as the definition of the word shows us. Webster defined prosperity as:

Prosperity is the state of flourishing, thriving, good fortune and/or successful social status. Prosperity often encompasses wealth but also includes others factors which can be independent of wealth to varying degrees, such as happiness and health.

I can have all of the money in the world but if I am sick, I am not living a prosperous life. I can have perfect health and not be happy and I am not prospering. I can possess money and good health, but if I am a social misfit, not getting along with other people, I would not be prosperous.

Therefore the first part of the definition of prosperity is all-inclusive. We must be in a state of flourishing, good fortune, and social status to have prosperity. Wealth, happiness and health are a result of prosperity, not the cause of it. I must then learn to control the state I am in and positive results will follow.

Why do we think that money is the answer to everything? If it is all about the state I’m in, then how do I control my state of being? How can I flourish, thrive, have good fortune and right relationships? Are all of these things in my power to do or not to do? Could prosperity be a result of our choices?

These and other life questions will be addressed Sunday morning as “The Gathering Place Family” meets at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H. for Bible Study at 9:30 and in the lobby at 10 a.m. for our Pre-Service Connection where we enjoy coffee, juice and donuts. Our Worship Service and Children’s Church then begins at 10:30. Come at 7 p.m. and be part of our Wednesday night Bible Study and Children’s Ministry.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/pfeifer-mug-B-W-1-1-3.pdf