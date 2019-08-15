God made it good

James 1:17, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.”

After God had created all things, He looked out on His creation on the sixth day and pronounced that it was very good.

Then, you may ask, “Why isn’t everything good today?” That, my friend, is because sin entered into the picture shortly after creation. An evil thing is only a good thing twisted.

Never the less, we are told to do good. Out of the Scriptures, we are told to abhor that which is evil and do good. Also, we are told that a word spoken in due season, how good is it!

Galatians 6:10a, “As we have therefore opportunity, let us do good unto all men.”

Good minus God equals Zero!

Anchor Baptist Church

456 Jamison Rd.

Washington C.H.

anchorbaptistministries.com (740)333-7777

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/08/web1_C1D680F5-D85F-4581-9621-655FE63EEF79-2.jpeg