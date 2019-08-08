Shelton coming to Jeffersonville Church of Christ

Over the last 38 years, gospel musician Thomas Shelton has shared his God-given talent with thousands and he will be coming to the Jeffersonville Church of Christ for a free concert next week.

The Jeffersonville Church of Christ is located at 83 N. Main St. in Jeffersonville. The concert will be at 7 p.m. on Aug. 14 and finer-foods will be provided during the event.

An Indiana native, Shelton was raised in a devout Christian home. In 1977 he was inducted into “Who’s Who in American Music.”

In June of that same year, he joined the touring group “General Delivery USA.” Since then he has traveled as the lead singer for the “Gospelites” of Dobbins, Calif. as well as a tenor with the “Watchmen” of “Operation Evangelize.”

He and his wife, Shannon, spent two years in the Caribbean and in South America as cruise directors for “New Creation World Wide Christian Cruises.” He has served in four separate congregations in the development of music and youth programs.

His ministry has taken him to all 50 states of the U.S. as well as to 11 other countries.

Now he can be listened to in-concert as a soloist. He has been performing a concert in August at the Jeffersonville Church of Christ for several years. Those who wish to stop in and see him perform on Aug. 14 are welcome.

No registration or purchase of tickets is necessary as the concert is a free event for the community.

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.