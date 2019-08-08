Ecclesiastes 11:1, “Cast thy bread upon the waters: for thou shalt find it after many days.”

Let us take a look at some of God’s boomerangs. First of all, love is a boomerang. We love God because He first loved us. Service for God is a boomerang because we know that we will be rewarded. Giving is a boomerang. Luke 6:38 says, “Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again.”

Prayer is a boomerang when we pray to Heaven. God sends back an answer. Sin is a boomerang.

Galatians 6:7, “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” Lastly, Jesus’ Second Coming is a boomerang. As he came the first time to die for our sins, so shall He come the second time to take us to heaven.

John 14:3, “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.”

