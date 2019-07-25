Getting Ahead: ‘Think it, speak it, do it’

Growing up I experienced peer pressure as most kids do. I can remember the double dog dare and being called a chicken. There were a few times I would resist the taunting, but far too many times I did not. The process was always the same. The thought would be put in my mind by my friends, I would then say I would do it, the deed was then executed.

I am sure that many of you can relate to this situation. There were times that these deeds were dangerous and almost always they were just plain stupid. I knew ahead of time that these things were not good, but I did it anyway. Once I had said I would do it, I could not back down. I had committed myself because I had spoken it. The process of thinking, speaking and doing had taken me over and the very thing that I really did not want to do, had moved from my mind, to my lips, and then into my actions.

I know this process worked in the things that were not good, so could it also work in things that are good? If we desire to accomplish something, could we make it happen by first thinking on it? Would we then be able to tell others that we were going to do it which would result in making our thought a reality? Do you think many things that seem to be out of reach might be accomplished if we were to “Think it….Speak It….Do It?”

These and other life questions will be addressed Sunday morning as “The Gathering Place Family” meets at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H. for Bible Study at 9:30 and in the lobby at 10 a.m. for our Pre-Service Connection where we enjoy coffee, juice and donuts. Our Worship Service and Children’s Church then begins at 10:30. Come at 7 p.m. and be part of our Wednesday night Bible Study and Children’s Ministry.

