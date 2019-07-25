Jealousy can destroy

Proverbs 6:34, “For jealousy is the rage of a man: therefore he will not spare in the day of vengeance.” There is a godly jealousy, given by the Holy Spirit and is an inner desire for good. Then in Proverbs 14:30, we find that envy is the rottenness of the bone. This type of jealousy destroys reasoning and relationships, causing big problems. Jealousy creates turmoil, lust and desire. Like anger, it affects you in four areas of your life: your words, work, walk, and your will. Jealousy in the heart of a child of God can destroy a church, business, home and friendships.

Are you jealous? Do you look at other’s possessions and positions? Do you look at people and say, “I wish I looked like her and had her ability?” It may be the most difficult sin that saved people have to overcome. It isn’t always easy to “put off” sinful things and to “put on” what God wants us to be, but his blessings are upon the person willing to admit and forsake sin when it is present.

