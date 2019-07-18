Are we allowed to judge?

Luke 12:57, “Yea, and why even of yourselves judge ye not what is right?”

Many times people will ask the Christians, “Who made you a judge?” Then they will proceed to say that God is the only judge.

Let me say this. God is the final judge of all things, yet he has left certain judgments for us to make. Judgment is discernment, knowing the difference between right and wrong, knowing what to accept and what to refuse. We are to judge certain ways. One way is not by appearance only. Look at John 7:24, “Judge not according to appearance but judge righteous judgment.” In another portion of scripture, we are told to judge ourselves first. Look at Matthew 7:5, “Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother’s eye.”

Does a Christian have the right to judge? You judge!

Anchor Baptist Church

456 Jamison Rd.

Washington C.H.

anchorbaptistministries.com (740)333-7777

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/07/web1_C1D680F5-D85F-4581-9621-655FE63EEF79-2.jpeg