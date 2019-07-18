Getting Ahead: ‘Hidden treasures’

Recently I was at a close friend’s house and noticed a couple of tomato vines growing up a tall pole. They were hearty and had an abundance of green tomatoes on them. I then decided to go closer and take a look at those very healthy plants. When I was close enough, I noticed a red ripe tomato close to the pole that was somewhat hidden from view by the leaves of the vines. I had to get at the right angle and pull back some leaves to really see it. As I thought about that hidden red ripe tomato, I knew that there was a life lesson in it.

I believe that no matter how hard it gets, there are good things in our lives. Could it be that these things are like that red ripe tomato that was ready to be harvested and we have to take a closer look to see them? Do we then have to make an effort to uncover them before they can be fully seen? Why do we tend to only see the things that are not ready to be harvested? Are there hidden treasurers in our life that are twice as big as the ones that we are giving all of our attention to?

These and other life questions will be addressed Sunday morning as “The Gathering Place Family” meets at 240 Courthouse Parkway for Bible Study at 9:30 and in the lobby at 10 a.m. for our Pre-Service Connection where we enjoy coffee, juice and donuts. Our Worship Service and Children’s Church then begins at 10:30. Come at 7 p.m. and be part of our Wednesday night Bible Study and Children’s Ministry.

